SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 22 16 3 2 1 35 62 43
Knoxville 27 17 9 1 0 35 79 58
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 24 6 13 5 0 17 52 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-23 23:38 GMT+08:00

