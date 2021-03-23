Alexa
Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/23 22:13
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, a sale pending sign is displayed outside a residential home for sale in East Derry, N.H. Sales of previously...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.

Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year.

The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3% from a year ago.

Severe winter storms also had an impact on the sale of existing homes, which declined 6.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million units.

