Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 21:28
Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires. The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles. The recalled trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Owners can call the company's customer service line at (800) 853-1403 or check to see if their truck has been recalled at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Updated : 2021-03-23 23:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia