Wolves bite worker at center where lion had killed intern

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 21:34
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman has been bitten by two juvenile wolves at the North Carolina wildlife center where an intern was fatally mauled by a lion in 2018.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports the latest incident occurred Saturday at the Animal Park at the Conservators Center.

The center said in a statement that the worker was “performing routine activities” with the young wolves when she was bitten on her upper arms and right leg.

Greg Ingram, public information officer for the Caswell County Sheriff's Office, said the wolves did not escape their enclosure. He said the woman was taken to UNC Hospitals’ Hillsborough Campus with non life-threatening injuries.

The center said in a statement that safety of its public guests, volunteers and employees, is its top priority.

"(T)he center is confident that it provides a safe environment for all who visit and work at the center,” it said in a statement.

More than 70 animals live at the center, including lions, tigers and coyotes.

In late 2018, intern Alexandra Black was cleaning an animal enclosure with other staff members when a lion escaped from a locked pen and fatally attacked her. Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the animal.

Updated : 2021-03-23 23:37 GMT+08:00

