Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

By the numbers: UK's virus year saw a raft of stark figures

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/23 20:36
Candles are lit during the National Day of Reflection at Blackburn Cathedral, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread ...

Candles are lit during the National Day of Reflection at Blackburn Cathedral, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread ...

LONDON (AP) — For Britain, it has been a year of agonizing numbers.

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged the country into lockdown on March 23, 2020, to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the U.K. has seen its highest surge in deaths since World War II and its deepest economic slump in 300 years. On a more positive note, Britain is now rolling out its fastest vaccination campaign on record.

Here are some of the figures from Britain’s pandemic year:

— Days since Britain’s first national lockdown was declared: 365

— National lockdowns in England: 3, covering more than half of the year

— Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K.: 4,301,925

— Officially recorded COVID-19 deaths: 126,172, the highest toll in Europe and fifth-highest in the world

— Amount by which U.K. deaths in 2020 exceeded the five-year average: 7.2%

— Fall in U.K. Gross Domestic Product since February 2020: 9%

— Debt as share of GDP: 97.9%, the highest level since the early 1960s

— Growth in number of people unemployed in January from a year earlier: 360,000

— Furloughed employees, the bulk of whose wages were temporarily paid by the government: 11.2 million

— Amount allocated by government to financial support for workers, business and public services: 352 billion pounds ($485 billion)

— First doses of coronavirus vaccine delivered: 27,997,976, reaching 53.2% of U.K. adults

Updated : 2021-03-23 22:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia