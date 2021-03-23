Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 23, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;26;Some brightening;30;24;SW;17;81%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;32;21;Sunny and very warm;33;23;ENE;8;45%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;18;11;Winds subsiding;15;7;SW;27;68%;78%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;S;9;68%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;11;4;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SW;19;71%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SSE;4;63%;81%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;20;11;High clouds, warmer;28;17;S;9;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon snow;-5;-12;Cold;-4;-11;SSW;22;93%;30%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ENE;11;73%;48%;8

Athens, Greece;A bit of rain;12;5;Some sun, a shower;13;5;NNE;15;46%;80%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;SW;15;59%;5%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;27;22;Hazy sun and breezy;30;16;N;24;34%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;34;23;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;10;68%;53%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;34;18;Clouds and sunshine;34;19;ESE;10;33%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;S;9;45%;7%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;WSW;15;74%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;21;8;Sunny and mild;20;7;SW;15;20%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;9;3;Variable cloudiness;9;-3;NNW;18;45%;7%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;9;4;Turning sunny;12;3;SW;12;65%;18%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;19;10;A t-storm in spots;17;10;SE;9;79%;73%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;29;18;Nice with some sun;29;19;ESE;14;51%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;10;3;Mostly cloudy;10;2;N;20;56%;37%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;12;4;Mostly cloudy;14;7;W;12;61%;57%;3

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;7;-2;Cold with a shower;5;-3;NNW;11;54%;80%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;10;1;Variable cloudiness;9;-2;ENE;7;72%;38%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;A shower in the p.m.;26;21;E;11;77%;66%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;S;10;54%;77%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Mostly cloudy;16;7;WSW;14;56%;7%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;32;15;Breezy and cooler;21;12;NNW;24;28%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;SSE;13;61%;3%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Morning showers;25;21;Brief showers;25;21;ENE;7;73%;88%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;24;Variable cloudiness;34;25;ESE;8;62%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;12;Breezy;15;7;WSW;27;63%;43%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SW;9;72%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Rather cloudy;9;3;SW;14;79%;63%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;24;19;Sunny, breezy, nice;24;19;N;25;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy and warmer;23;11;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;WSW;13;53%;85%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Some sun, a shower;33;24;SSE;10;73%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Windy this afternoon;28;18;Hazy sun;31;17;N;9;54%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;A snow shower;5;-3;SSW;11;64%;72%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;36;24;Hazy sun, very hot;40;24;SSW;12;32%;5%;9

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SSE;7;78%;78%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;13;4;Spotty showers;12;6;SW;23;70%;68%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;16;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;11;NNE;12;33%;2%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;W;13;63%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;22;17;Low clouds;23;20;SE;7;74%;38%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;23;15;ENE;9;72%;54%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SE;10;57%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Mostly cloudy, windy;4;1;SW;31;89%;30%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;10;59%;71%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, warmer;24;17;Nice with some sun;24;18;SE;9;66%;14%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;A little rain;26;21;SW;16;75%;88%;6

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;35;20;Hazy sunshine;33;22;SE;9;37%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Morning t-showers;19;13;Brief a.m. showers;20;10;N;14;73%;76%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Showers of rain/snow;6;-1;NNE;16;85%;82%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;10;79%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;37;28;Breezy and very hot;38;26;WNW;30;28%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;23;14;Thundershowers;17;13;ENE;8;86%;90%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;14;2;Becoming cloudy;16;4;N;9;35%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;33;21;Hazy, low humidity;35;20;WNW;10;43%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Hazy sun;28;12;WSW;11;37%;1%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;41;27;Hot with hazy sun;42;25;N;14;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A passing flurry;4;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-3;NNE;17;56%;20%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;30;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;NE;17;60%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A couple of t-storms;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SW;9;79%;74%;8

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;37;26;Hazy and very warm;37;25;SSW;10;38%;6%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;6;87%;84%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in spots;12;2;Showers around;13;4;E;9;63%;80%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Cloudy;31;25;SW;11;76%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;25;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SSE;14;71%;43%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;N;11;62%;0%;6

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;WSW;15;76%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;23;14;Sunny and nice;25;11;S;11;28%;11%;7

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SSW;9;75%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;20;4;SW;6;40%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;ENE;10;68%;72%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;23;ENE;8;86%;69%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly cloudy;35;25;E;12;56%;36%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;22;16;Brief a.m. showers;19;15;W;15;84%;93%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;Partly sunny;27;10;SW;12;16%;0%;12

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;23;SE;14;55%;2%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and chilly;2;-6;Mostly sunny;4;-4;WSW;5;35%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;E;17;63%;1%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray shower;23;17;Mostly sunny;26;19;NE;12;66%;44%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;15;5;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SSE;4;57%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partial sunshine;2;-8;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;W;8;61%;4%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;27;Hazy sun;35;27;N;13;40%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;NNE;19;53%;10%;14

New York, United States;Patchy morning fog;17;8;Rain and drizzle;12;9;S;10;81%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;23;10;Increasingly windy;17;9;W;29;57%;25%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;A little icy mix;1;-5;SW;21;89%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;14;5;Increasing clouds;18;10;S;10;56%;26%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;10;2;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;WSW;9;65%;7%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;17;3;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SSE;16;65%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Showers around;30;26;ESE;16;80%;98%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;9;63%;78%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;Showers around;29;23;ENE;12;83%;76%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly cloudy;17;7;NW;11;63%;56%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;25;14;Sunny and delightful;26;15;SSE;18;43%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;35;26;Clouds and sun;35;26;S;12;50%;58%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;14;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Inc. clouds;32;21;S;11;57%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray shower;6;3;Clearing;10;0;SW;7;61%;17%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, nice and warm;20;4;Partly sunny, mild;18;4;SSW;14;56%;64%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Downpours;18;10;SSW;13;75%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ENE;8;71%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SE;12;78%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;A shower in places;4;0;SSE;19;62%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;3;SW;17;79%;20%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;31;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;E;13;65%;6%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;36;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;S;17;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;13;-1;Partly sunny;17;1;NNE;10;50%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;5;2;Decreasing clouds;7;3;SW;16;68%;22%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny;19;10;W;14;45%;13%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A few showers;25;16;Showers;27;17;E;17;69%;70%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;28;23;E;17;69%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray shower;23;16;A shower or two;23;16;SW;9;87%;57%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;13;ESE;10;12%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;SSW;8;51%;32%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;N;12;69%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;20;6;Plenty of sun;18;5;NNW;11;61%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;5;Occasional rain;10;5;W;14;82%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;16;6;Partial sunshine;16;6;WSW;11;51%;9%;5

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;17;11;Partly sunny, mild;20;10;SSW;10;58%;5%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;26;NNE;10;77%;95%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A snow shower;3;-2;Showers around, cold;2;-6;WSW;18;67%;82%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;23;E;17;63%;67%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, mild;14;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;4;WSW;18;62%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;19;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;17;WNW;17;60%;6%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A passing shower;19;15;Rain and drizzle;17;13;NE;11;92%;84%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;6;2;Breezy;6;3;SSW;24;78%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;13;7;Sunshine and warmer;22;13;ENE;9;45%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;13;8;Rain and drizzle;15;3;NNW;14;73%;89%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;23;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;17;W;7;24%;44%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;14;Brief a.m. showers;20;12;WNW;26;52%;82%;6

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;15;-2;More clouds than sun;13;-1;NE;9;41%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;14;8;Sunny and pleasant;19;14;SSW;16;53%;3%;6

Toronto, Canada;High clouds;10;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;9;SSW;18;78%;72%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Windy with some sun;15;12;Partly sunny, cool;15;11;NW;21;52%;60%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, windy;15;7;Sun and clouds;16;7;W;10;61%;28%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;9;-6;Clouds and sun, mild;9;-5;E;13;24%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;5;Morning rain, cloudy;9;4;E;7;71%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Mostly cloudy;10;3;NW;14;54%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;31;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;ESE;8;43%;10%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;8;0;SSW;10;60%;25%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;8;0;Mostly cloudy;8;2;SSW;6;70%;40%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;More clouds than sun;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;14;SE;18;74%;21%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds, warm;38;26;Hot with sunshine;38;25;W;9;50%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;9;A little p.m. rain;12;4;NNW;9;68%;92%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-23 22:05 GMT+08:00

