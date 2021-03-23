Taiwan’s Taoyuan to offer free tours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan’s tourism department has teamed up with four travel agencies to offer guests at designated accommodation facilities free one-day tours from now until April 30, the department said in a press release.

Taiwanese and foreigners alike are eligible to register for the free one-day tours offered by the travel agencies. Different agencies offer slightly different routes, which include shopping at Taoyuan International Airport, a visit to the Qingpu commercial complex, as well as stops at popular attractions selected by the travel agencies.

The free one-day tours will be offered to a total of 20,000 eligible applicants. The four travel agencies are Lion Travel, ezfly, Just Travel, and Cola Tour.

For detailed information, please refer to this site.

To download the lodging certificate form required by the travel agencies, please click here.