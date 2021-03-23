Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Taoyuan to offer free tours

Lodgers at designated accommodation facilities eligible for free tours through April 30

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 20:55
(Taoyuan City Tourism Department photo)

(Taoyuan City Tourism Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan’s tourism department has teamed up with four travel agencies to offer guests at designated accommodation facilities free one-day tours from now until April 30, the department said in a press release.

Taiwanese and foreigners alike are eligible to register for the free one-day tours offered by the travel agencies. Different agencies offer slightly different routes, which include shopping at Taoyuan International Airport, a visit to the Qingpu commercial complex, as well as stops at popular attractions selected by the travel agencies.

The free one-day tours will be offered to a total of 20,000 eligible applicants. The four travel agencies are Lion Travel, ezfly, Just Travel, and Cola Tour.

For detailed information, please refer to this site.

To download the lodging certificate form required by the travel agencies, please click here.
Taoyuan International Airport
Qingpu
Lion Travel
ezfly
Just Travel
Cola Tour

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese travel agencies continue focusing on domestic business after 2020 revenue drop
Taiwanese travel agencies continue focusing on domestic business after 2020 revenue drop
2021/01/12 21:27
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
Taiwan prepares for first flight from UK since emergence of mutant coronavirus strain
2020/12/26 15:14
Taiwan president praises volunteers' role in fighting coronavirus
Taiwan president praises volunteers' role in fighting coronavirus
2020/12/02 17:49
Peach resumes flights between Taiwan and Japan
Peach resumes flights between Taiwan and Japan
2020/10/27 16:07
Evening visits to central Taiwan mansion hark back to Qing Dynasty
Evening visits to central Taiwan mansion hark back to Qing Dynasty
2020/10/27 10:19

Updated : 2021-03-23 22:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia