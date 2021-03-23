Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

FIFA clears 3 former France U21 players to represent Senegal

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 19:27
Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Abdou Diallo after he scored a goal against Lyon during the French League One soccer match...
Aston Villa's Trezeguet, left, challenges Leicester's Nampalys Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leicester ...

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with Abdou Diallo after he scored a goal against Lyon during the French League One soccer match...

Aston Villa's Trezeguet, left, challenges Leicester's Nampalys Mendy during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leicester ...

ZURICH (AP) — Three former France Under-21 players had their international eligibility switched to Senegal by FIFA on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, Monaco defender Fodé Ballo-Touré and Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy can transfer the use of family ties because they never played for France’s senior team.

All three are now able to represent Senegal in the African Cup of Nations and 2022 World Cup qualifying games.

The Senegal team featuring Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has already advanced to the Cup of Nations, kicking off in Cameroon next January, before its final qualifying group games this month.

All three new recruits were selected last week in the squad to play at Republic of Congo on Friday and next Tuesday at home to Eswatini, the former Swaziland.

Senegal starts its World Cup qualifying program in May, in a group with Republic of Congo, Namibia and Togo. The group winner advances to a playoff round.

At the 2018 World Cup, Senegal was eliminated from the group stage on a disciplinary record tiebreaker that sent Japan through.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 22:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia