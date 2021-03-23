Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

3 Russian military pilots killed by faulty ejection seats

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 19:48
3 Russian military pilots killed by faulty ejection seats

MOSCOW (AP) — Three members of a Russian warplane crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the incident happened Tuesday at a military airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow.

It said the crew of a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was preparing for a training mission when its ejection system malfunctioned and accidentally bailed the crew out. The ministry said the altitude wasn't enough for the parachutes to open and the three crew members died of injuries.

An official investigation into the incident has been launched.

The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Updated : 2021-03-23 22:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia