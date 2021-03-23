Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honest Food Talks on March 16 posted an infographic on its website that compares the calorie count of various flavors of Taiwan's famous bubble tea.

The infographic, which compared the calorie count of 18 flavors of bubble tea, soon went viral, with it surfacing on the social media site Reddit on March 21 and quickly gaining 380 upvotes. The website's editor told Taiwan News the information to generate the infographic was compiled from multiple sources that include Help Thy Wellness and Feibei Nutrition, which are nutritionists based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, respectively.

The calories are based on a standard 700 ml (24 oz) large cup serving with the assumption that the drinks are served at the full-sugar level. The amount of sugar, milk, and toppings is based on the average seen in Taiwan's boba shops.

A basic cup of bubble tea is composed of black tea from bags or loose leaves heated in hot water, mixed with a milk or creamer base, and topped off with tapioca pearls. According to Honest Food Talks, the average large cup of bubble milk tea has 700 kilocalories (kcal) and 60 grams of sugar.

Given that the average adult male requires 2,500 kcal per day and adult female 2,000 kcal, a cup of bubble tea is already accounting for nearly one-third of the ideal daily calorie intake. Therefore, from a nutritionist's point of view, such beverages should be considered a "meal replacement" rather than an "after-meal treat."

The foodie website found that brown sugar at 620 kcal had slightly fewer calories than white sugar's 700 kcal, and fruits were even lower at 300 kcal. It said the main factor causing fruit drinks to have few calories is the diminished amount of milk and creamer used.

Taro milk tea was found to be higher in calories at 490 kcal. The article also noted that calorie counts varied between chains, with Chattime's standard bubble tea drink registering at 550 kcal and Coco weighing at 654 kcal.

Next, the site looked at which ingredients added to the drinks were the highest and lowest in calories. As a base of comparison, a standard serving of tapioca pearls has 289 kcal.

The item with the least calories was coconut jelly at 100 kcal, while the highest was grass jelly with 670 kcal. Aloe had the second most calories at 620 kcal, while crushed oreo and taro ball tied for second-least fattening at 240 kcal.

As for the content of the pearls themselves, white boba only consists of cassava root, while brown pearls get their color from brown sugar, which increases the number of calories. In addition, so-called "popping" tapioca pearls have "sweetened fruity gels" made from sugar syrup that will increase the calorie count.



(www.honestfoodtalks.com illustration)