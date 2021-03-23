Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Could you be one of the six people unaware they hit last year’s November-December receipt lottery jackpot?

As this year’s January-February receipt lottery winning numbers are set to be drawn out on Thursday (March 25), an unnamed Ministry of Finance (MOF) official said that as of March 15, there were eight unclaimed NT$10 million (US$344,828) jackpots from last year’s November-December receipt lottery. However, this week’s updated data showed two of the eight jackpots have been claimed, ETtoday reported.

One jackpot went to someone who bought three cups of tea for NT$110 in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District, while the other was awarded to someone who spent NT$383 on stationery in Hsinchu City’s East District, the official added.

As for the six unclaimed jackpots, three were hit in Taipei, one in Taoyuan, one in Changhua County, and one in Pingtung County, per the official.

Three of the six unclaimed jackpots were the result of transactions less than NT$100, with one involving a NT$54 purchase of two ballpoint pens in Taipei, one being a NT$95 cigarette purchase at a FamilyMart store in Pingtung, and another being a purchase of a NT$65 cake at an 85C Daily Café in Lukang Township, Changhua County.

There are also five unclaimed NT$20 million prizes from the November-December receipt lottery, with three of the winning receipts involving transactions of less than NT$100. They include a NT$25 receipt from a Gogoro GoShare scooter rental service, a NT$60 gasoline receipt from a Formosa gas station in New Taipei, and a receipt of NT$95 for cigarettes at a 7-ELEVEN store in Tainan.