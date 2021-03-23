Alexa
Taiwan president calls for data security on road to smart cities

Private and public sectors should join hands to create 'digital country,' 'smart island': Tsai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 17:45
President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the Smart City Summit and Expo awards ceremony 

President Tsai Ing-wen (center) at the Smart City Summit and Expo awards ceremony  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan approaches the status of a “digital country, smart island,” it has become more vital for local governments to improve data protection, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (March 23).

She was speaking at an award ceremony at the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei, the Liberty Times reported.

Private and public organizations should reach out and cooperate across different domains to apply the “smart city” concept, turning Taiwan into an advanced, secure model for democracies all over the world, she said.

The president promised that the government would speed up its expansion of basic infrastructure on the road to a 5G digital society. Projects would distribute the benefits of the smart society throughout the whole country, she said, mentioning Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Taoyuan as areas targeted for major development.

Tsai concluded by emphasizing the importance of security, as a digital society could easily become the target for unscrupulous hackers looking to steal private data, according to the report.
information security
hackers
Smart City Summit & Expo
smart cities
5G
Tsai Ing-wen

Updated : 2021-03-23 19:00 GMT+08:00

