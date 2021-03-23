US Congress member sees Taiwan as member of Asian NATO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States Representative Scott Perry has put forth a proposal for a “Taiwan PLUS Act,” which would see the nation become a member of an Asian version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), reports said Tuesday (March 23).

The Pennsylvania Republican’s plan would give Taiwan the same level of treatment for arms sales as the other “NATO Plus” candidates, such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and eventually India, the Liberty Times reported.

Perry, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said his law proposal would raise military capabilities against China as he wanted the U.S. to take an even stronger stance and even give Taiwan diplomatic recognition. Within five years after the proposal became law, Taiwan would be regarded as a country in all relevant laws and regulations, Perry said.

Every five years, the Secretary of State would have the right to extend the validity of the measure for another five years if it was found to serve the national security interest.