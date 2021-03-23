Alexa
Taiwan foreign ministry expresses regret over China's sanctions on EU

'China should improve human rights situation and remove improper sanctions on EU': Ministry spokeswoman

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 16:53
Foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (March 23) said that it is disappointed with China’s sanctions on the EU and that Beijing should come to terms with widely accepted international standards and end its human rights violations.

The U.S., EU, Canada, and the U.K. jointly sanctioned Chinese officials on Monday (March 22) over human rights issues in Xinjiang. In response, Beijing announced sanctions the same day on 10 European figures and four EU entities for "gross interference" in its internal affairs and for "flagrantly violating international law."

At a MOFA press conference on Tuesday morning, ministry spokeswoman Joanna Ou (歐江安) stated Taiwan deeply regrets China’s retaliatory sanctions against the EU and that it strongly condemns Beijing’s actions, CNA reported.

Ou suggested the Chinese government accept the mainstream goals of the international community and embrace the universal values of freedom and human rights. Beijing should also stop the persecution of its own people and rectify other issues as soon as possible, Ou said.

The ministry spokeswoman pointed out that China’s sanctions include a number of friends and internationally renowned organizations in strong support of Taiwan, such as Michael Gahler, chairman of the European Parliament Taiwan Friendship Group, and Samuel Cogolati, co-chair of the Belgium-Taiwan Friendship Group.

Ou said that MOFA will continue working with countries with similar philosophies, such as the EU member states, the U.S, the U.K., and Canada to “jointly defend the values of human rights, democracy, and freedom, and spurn the threats and bullying of authoritarian regimes.”

She added that the Chinese government’s so-called wolf warrior diplomacy has brought about unanimous condemnation by the international community. Beijing’s sanctions "only highlight the ugly nature of the Chinese Communist regime,” Ou stated.

Beijing’s lack of sincerity in reflection and improvement only makes the international community and Taiwanese even more averse to befriending China, she said.

Ou concluded by saying that improving human rights as soon as possible and removing improper sanctions on EU individuals and related organizations are the ways China should respond to the firm expectations of the international community.
