Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US must help Taiwan boost defenses against China: Hillary Clinton

Former secretary of state calls on Washington to reengage with other countries to check Beijing's aggression

  207
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 16:25
An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Ju...

An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Ju... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States should invest more resources into helping Taiwan defend itself in the event of a cross-strait conflict, urged former American Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Clinton believes Washington should approach the Taiwan issue with caution given the increasingly hostile rhetoric from Beijing. While the U.S. has reaffirmed its support for a fortified Taiwan, the scenario of a serious clash with China is something that everyone would like to avoid, she said.

Clinton made the remarks in a virtual seminar held by Washington-based think tank the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday (March 22). The event broached the subject of whether Washington needs to change course from a cross-strait policy of strategic ambiguity to strategic clarity, wrote CNA.

An unrestrained China would tilt the balance of power in Asia and beyond, warned Clinton. She called for a greater commitment to mending relations with other countries and beefed-up investment in the military as well as the economy.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a defense review last week that China has been bolstering its assault abilities and mounting "gray-zone" warfare against Taiwan. In the same week, defense chiefs from the U.S. and Japan held talks in which both agreed to closely cooperate in the event of a conflict between Taiwan and China.
U.S.
Taiwan
China
cross-strait
strategic ambiguity
strategic clarity
Hillary Clinton

RELATED ARTICLES

Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang
Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang
2021/03/23 02:45
Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak
Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak
2021/03/22 21:19
Public transport available to reach Taiwan’s Alishan during flower season
Public transport available to reach Taiwan’s Alishan during flower season
2021/03/22 19:45
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung reports its 1st imported dengue case of 2021
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung reports its 1st imported dengue case of 2021
2021/03/22 17:27
Over 1,000 Taiwanese have booked trips to Palau
Over 1,000 Taiwanese have booked trips to Palau
2021/03/22 17:16

Updated : 2021-03-23 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia