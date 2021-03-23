Free kid's admission at 13 of Taiwan's forest recreation areas over upcoming holiday

The Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan (Forestry Bureau photo) The Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Tuesday (March 23) that it will offer children under the age of 12 free admission to 13 national forest recreation areas during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday (April 2 to 5), which includes Children's Day (April 4).

The forest recreation areas offering free children's admission include the following: Taipingshan, Neidong, Manyueyuan, Dongyanshan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, Chihnan, and Fuyuan.

The free admission for kids also extends to rides on the Wulai Trolley in Wulai, New Taipei City, and the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, the bureau said, adding that children must be accompanied by adults on these rides to ensure their safety.

For more information about national forest recreation areas in Taiwan and their nature trails, refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website or the Forestry Bureau website or Facebook page.