Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Free kid's admission at 13 of Taiwan's forest recreation areas over upcoming holiday

Offer extends to rides on Wulai Trolley, Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 16:40
The Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan (Forestry Bureau photo)

The Bong Bong Train on Taipingshan (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Tuesday (March 23) that it will offer children under the age of 12 free admission to 13 national forest recreation areas during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday (April 2 to 5), which includes Children's Day (April 4).

The forest recreation areas offering free children's admission include the following: Taipingshan, Neidong, Manyueyuan, Dongyanshan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliu, Jhihben, Chihnan, and Fuyuan.

The free admission for kids also extends to rides on the Wulai Trolley in Wulai, New Taipei City, and the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, the bureau said, adding that children must be accompanied by adults on these rides to ensure their safety.

For more information about national forest recreation areas in Taiwan and their nature trails, refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website or the Forestry Bureau website or Facebook page.
Forestry Bureau
Wulai Trolley
Bong Bong Train
Taipingshan
Children’s Day
Tomb Sweeping Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
Taiwan Railways employees protest over reduced salaries
2021/03/13 10:49
12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay
12 national forest recreation areas in Taiwan now accept LINE Pay
2021/03/02 20:57
Just 3 forest parks in Taiwan open Lunar New Year's Eve
Just 3 forest parks in Taiwan open Lunar New Year's Eve
2021/02/04 16:39
Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
2021/01/27 11:17
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese tourists go snow crazy
2021/01/08 18:16

Updated : 2021-03-23 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia