China using COVID vaccines to lure Paraguay away from Taiwan: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese vaccine exporters are attempting to force Paraguay to break relations with Taiwan in exchange for inoculations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (March 23).

Paraguay’s own foreign ministry has condemned Beijing's demand for it to switch recognition as indefensible and damaging to the country’s sovereignty, according to Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), the director-general of MOFA’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.

Paraguay is the only South American country among Taiwan’s 15 remaining official diplomatic allies. Thus, Taiwan is closely monitoring any attempts by China to poach another friendly nation.

Though Paraguay has been trying to obtain vaccines against the coronavirus, promises from Russia and from the global COVAX initiative have not materialized, CNA reported. Due to the friendship between the two nations, Taiwan tried to help its ally find alternative sources, Yui said.

However, he denied media reports that Taiwan had donated some of its own supply of AstraZeneca vaccines. The vaccine deliveries for Taiwan and Paraguay are two completely different matters, according to Yui.

On Monday, Paraguay’s Foreign Ministry announced that India will send 200,000 locally developed vaccine doses and that Qatar is donating 400,000 Moderna vaccines.