Dutchman tests positive for Covid 28 days after Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 23) confirmed one imported COVID-19 infection, a man from the Netherlands who did not test positive for the virus until 28 days after his quarantine had ended.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported case, raising the country's total to 1,007. The latest case is a man in his 20s from the Netherlands who came to Taiwan for work on Feb. 8.

He had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of his flight. Upon arrival in Taiwan, he was sent directly to a quarantine hotel.

Chuang said that his quarantine ended on Feb. 23 without incident. After leaving quarantine, his employer required him to take a self-paid coronavirus test, which came back negative.

As he was preparing to return to the Netherlands, he took another coronavirus test at his own expense on March 21. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23, a total of 28 days after his quarantine had ended.

His Ct value was found to be 36, but a nucleic acid test he took the next day came back negative. He tested negative for IgM antibodies and positive for IgG antibodies.

The man has been asymptomatic throughout his stay in Taiwan. The health department has listed three contacts in his case, including two who have been told to enter home isolation and one who has been asked to start self-health monitoring.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 185,001 COVID-19 tests, with 182,950 coming back negative. Out of the 1,007 officially confirmed cases, 891 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 969 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 28 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.