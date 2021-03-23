Mayor of Taiwan’s Taichung to join trial run of city’s first MRT line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said on Tuesday (March 23) that she will be on the first train of the Taichung MRT Green Line’s second trial run, which departs at 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 25) from Beitun Main Station.

The initial trial of the city’s first MRT line began about four months ago, but five days into the operation, serious irregularities occurred due to defective couplers made in China, and the trial operation has been suspended ever since.

The city decided to launch a second 30-day trial period set to begin Thursday, during which rides will be free, but passengers will be required to use either their EasyCard, iPASS Card, or icash2.0.

Lu announced in a city council meeting on Tuesday that the Green Line will officially open on April 25, CNA reported.

The construction of the Green Line has taken longer than any other MRT line in the country, and citizens eagerly await its opening, the mayor said, emphasizing that safety has been the first priority.

Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (TMRTC) said the trial run will adhere to the official operation schedule. It will operate from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays, with a train every five minutes during peak hours and every eight minutes during off-peak hours.

Services will be slightly less frequent on weekends and national holidays. To meet the transfer needs of passengers taking the last Taiwan High Speed Rail train, an additional MRT train will depart for Beitun Main Station daily at 12:15 a.m., according to the TMRTC.

For more information, refer to the TMRTC website.