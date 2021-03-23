China’s Deppon Express Selects Infor in Logistics Asset Management Overhaul as it Gears Up for Expansion

Logistics giant will streamline asset management to optimize expenditure and boost revenue with Infor EAM

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 23 March 2021 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced Chinese integrated logistics services provider, Deppon Express has selected Infor EAM to strengthen its corporate asset management, optimize allocation and leverage advanced management models to improve overall operational and business efficiency in the wake of rapid business development and expansion.





Infor EAM: https://www.infor.com/en-sg/products/eam

Founded in 1996, Deppon Express is an integrated, customer-centered logistics company. Deppon Express provides a wide range of solutions including Loose Truck Load (LTL) transportation, Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, delivery services, and warehousing management. With an extensive network, an unbeatable pool of talented staff, and a deep understanding of the market, Deppon Express provides flexible and efficient logistics options to cross-industry clients. As one of China's largest full-spectrum logistics services providers, Deppon Express has found itself in need of corporate asset management optimization. Of its 500,000 assets, there are 15,000 commercial vehicles, 26,000 courier vehicles and more than 1,200 business vehicles that needed to be brought under its asset life cycle management operations. Vehicle costs needed to be managed in order to better control expenditure associated with logistics capacity.





Deppon Express selected Infor EAM to help digitize and optimize operations to reach new levels of efficiency. The solution will help the logistics giant manage all its assets, boost efficiency of equipment and personnel, increase vehicle utilization, reduce equipment-related trips-per-order costs and lay the foundation for the reduction of overall equipment operating costs.





Infor's rich industry experience, proven track record in helping businesses with asset management capabilities, and the ability to closely meet Deppon Express's business demands made it the perfect partner for Deppon Express.





Ranked a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software, Infor EAM provides industry-specific solutions to address the unique challenges of businesses in any category. Specifically, clients can leverage Infor EAM to maximize the reliability and performance of assets, track labor costs and more.





Deppon Express began implementing Infor EAM at the end of December 2020 and plans to launch phase one of their asset management plan in March 2021, with phase two to follow in August. The Go Live is expected at the end of 2021.





"At Deppon Express, we have chosen Infor's solutions to help see us through our logistics asset management overhaul," said Howard Yin, CIO at Deppon Express Co., Ltd. "Infor EAM has the flexibility to suit our exacting business needs, and Infor's years of industry experience will help guide us through this streamlining of enterprise operations."





"We are proud to be helping Deppon Express achieve its business goals with Infor EAM," said Becky Xie, Managing Director for Greater China and Korea. "Deppon Express selected Infor because of our robust and scalable EAM solution and our deep industry experience in the logistics and transportation sector. I am confident that Infor EAM will see Deppon Express through their future growth and expansion needs."





Industries continue to digitalize in 2021 and the logistics sector is no exception. As logistics service providers and other enterprises continue onward in their digital journeys, Infor will continue to facilitate their development with industry-specific solutions that meet their needs.

Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

Phyllis.tan@infor.com





About Deppon Express

Deppon Express Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996, and has grown into a comprehensive logistics provider that focuses on bulk express delivery and links express delivery, logistics, cross-border transactions, warehousing and supply chain. Deppon Express was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2018.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



