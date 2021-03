Avalanche win 7th straight, rout Coyotes 5-1

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) vie for the puck during the first period during a... Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) vie for the puck during the first period during an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored his 18th goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche won their seventh game in a row by beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night.

Philipp Grubauer, playing in his 200th NHL game, stopped 31 shots for Colorado. In net throughout the winning streak, Grubauer set a career high with his 19th victory of the season.

Joonas Donskoi scored two late goals, including an empty-netter. Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Avalanche.

Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored late in the third period, his first goal of the season.

Bellemare opened the scoring for Colorado, taking a feed in front from Matt Calvert behind the net to beat goalie Antii Raanta high at 14:22 of the first period.

Just 68 seconds later, Rantanen scored from the left side for a two-goal lead. Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog assisted. Rantanen leads all NHL players with 10 goals in March.

Kadri scored his 10th of the season midway through the second period — dominated by Colorado — to make it 3-0.

The Avalanche outshot the Coyotes 21-9 in the period and only some strong work by Raanta kept Arizona within range.

Arizona finally got on the board with Ekman-Larsson’s power-play goal with 3:41 left.

Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson exited after two periods with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Tuesday night in Arizona.

