Taipei Songshan Airport rolls out facial scans for boarding

Measure aims to increase service efficiency, improve disease control

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 13:08
Taipei Songshan Airport rolls out facial scans for passenger boarding (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facial scans will become available for passengers departing Taiwan at Taipei Songshan Airport starting Wednesday (March 24) as the country seeks to improve services across its airports.

According to the airport, the service allows passengers to have their faces scanned at the boarding gates and control areas for greater efficiency. Boarding passes are no longer required, and the data will be automatically deleted one hour afterward.

Facial scans are part of the biometric scanning system the government is implementing to facilitate services while cutting manpower at airports. This trend is also in line with the growing popularity of touchless interactions in the wake of the pandemic.

The trial run at Taipei Songshan Airport will last six months for departing passengers only. Whether to introduce the service to other airports in Taiwan hinges on the success of the project, reported CNA.

EVA Air, one of Taiwan's main carriers, rolled out similar boarding services for flights from San Francisco to Taiwan last year. The use of facial recognition for air travel around the world, however, has triggered a debate over privacy concerns, including the risks of data being stolen, wrote the Washington Post.
