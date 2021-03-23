Alexa
9 die in Taipei, New Taipei as cold air mass strikes

10 elderly people suffer cardiac arrest after temperatures suddenly plummet

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/23 12:54
Tourists huddle together at bus stop amid frigid temperatures on Yangmingshan on Sunday (March 21).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine people died in Taipei and New Taipei on Sunday and Monday (March 21-22) as a cold air mass blew in from the north.

On Sunday, a cold air mass struck the country, sending temperatures plunging by 10 degrees in the evening. By Monday morning, the mercury had dipped to as low as 10 to 15 degrees Celsius in northern, central, and eastern Taiwan.

Between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. on Monday, the Taipei City Fire Department and New Taipei City Fire Department reported a total of 10 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, reported Heho.

Taipei reported five cases, with an average age of 85. Do Not Resuscitate orders were followed for four, while one died while undergoing hospital treatment.

New Taipei also reported five cases, with an average age of 63. Doctors were only able to resuscitate one of the patients.

Although the cause of these deaths has not been confirmed to be the cold weather, sudden deaths due to major temperature changes can occur when vasoconstriction and the corresponding rise in blood pressure lead to atrial fibrillation, myocardial infarction, or a stroke. Those caring for elderly people are advised to ensure that they stay indoors and keep warm when there are sudden temperature drops as seen Sunday.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the cold air mass gradually weakened Monday evening and that temperatures rose by about 4 degrees on Tuesday morning in northern Taiwan. He predicted that by midday Wednesday (March 24) temperatures across the country will begin to rise and continue to do so through Sunday (March 28), with sunny to partly cloudy skies in much of the country and a chance of scattered showers on the east coast.
cold air mass
cold snap
cold weather
cold spell
OHCA

Updated : 2021-03-23 12:58 GMT+08:00

