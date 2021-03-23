Vice president meets with European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan chairman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday (March 22) met with the new chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT), Chang Han-su (張瀚書), praising Taiwan’s close bilateral economic and trade relations with the EU and promising to continue deepening cooperation in the post-COVID era.

Lai congratulated Chang for being the first Taiwanese national to be appointed chairman of the organization, according to a Presidential Office press release.

He also pointed out that although the pandemic has yet to subside, Taiwan has been able to maintain a “new normal.” For this reason, exchanges between Taiwan and Europe can continue, as President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) attendance at the Europe Day event last September showed, he said.

The vice president went on to say that in late September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan had jointly worked on investment and organized the EU Investment Forum 2020, which attracted more than 400 people. Additionally, Europeans investment in Taiwan continues to grow, Lai said, noting that offshore wind power accounts for a significant portion of foreign direct investment in the nation.

Lai added that Taiwanese companies’ investment in the EU has grown substantially as well. He further mentioned that the East Asian nation is currently focusing on developing its biotechnology and healthcare industries, which the EU has more experience in.

“Both Taiwan and the EU are full of possibilities for sustained growth in economy and trade,” Lai stated.

The vice president said he hopes the two sides will work hard to remove obstacles and actively establish closer ties. For example, signing free trade and bilateral investment agreements will not only protect Taiwanese firms' investments in Europe but also make it easier for European companies to invest in Taiwan.