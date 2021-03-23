Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nedeljkovic, Hurricanes shut out Blue Jackets 3-0

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/23 09:54
Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Brady Skjei, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Riley Nash look for the puck du...
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones chase a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game M...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Bean, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monda...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, right, sweeps the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter during the third period of an NHL hoc...
Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, skates in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, ...
Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov, right, carries the pucjkacross the blue line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski defends during the third ...
Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

Carolina Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Brady Skjei, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Riley Nash look for the puck du...

Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones chase a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game M...

Carolina Hurricanes' Jake Bean, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Ryan MacInnis chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monda...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, right, sweeps the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter during the third period of an NHL hoc...

Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, skates in front of Carolina Hurricanes' Steven Lorentz during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, ...

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov, right, carries the pucjkacross the blue line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski defends during the third ...

Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.

Nedeljkovic, an Ohio native, stopped 19 shots for his second shutout this season and beat Columbus for the third time. Carolina lost twice to the Blue Jackets in overtime at home last weekend.

The Hurricanes, who won eight in a row before their recent three-game slide, have earned at least one point in 11 of their last 12 games.

Skjei got the Hurricanes on the board at 9:13 of the first period, burying the rebound of Sebastian Aho's shot from the blue line.

Fast made it 2-0 at 6:39 of the second with a stick-side tip-in off Brett Pesce's shot. Necas scored at 8:02 of the period.

Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves but lost for the fourth time in his last five starts.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their four-game series Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia