By Associated Press
2021/03/23 08:51
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl Tuesday in the second one-day cricket international against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval.

Bowling first, New Zealand dismissed Bangladesh for 131 and won the series-opening match at Dunedin by eight wickets.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup and is still without captain Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who are injured.

Bangladesh made one enforced change, including allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin in place of Hasan Mahmud.

The match is the first men’s day-night ODI at the Christchurch stadium.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

___

Updated : 2021-03-23 09:57 GMT+08:00

