By Associated Press
2021/03/23 08:22
Lions sign K Randy Bullock, QB Tim Boyle, WR Perriman

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed kicker Randy Bullock and quarterback Tim Boyle.

The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday.

Bullock spent parts of the past five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to that, he appeared in games for the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Bullock went 21 of 26 on field goals last season, including 3 of 5 from 50 yards and beyond.

The Lions need to replace two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater, who went to the Arizona Cardinals.

Boyle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He has appeared in 11 career games and has attempted four passes.

Perriman had 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns for the Jets last season.

Updated : 2021-03-23 09:57 GMT+08:00

