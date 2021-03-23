Alexa
Officers kill 2 policemen amid violent protests in Haiti

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 06:09
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two policemen were killed Monday by disgruntled officers who are members of a group known as Fantom 509 that has organized violent protests in recent days.

The fatal shootings occurred in the neighborhood of Delmas in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Last week, Fantom 509 members stormed several police stations and freed jailed colleagues accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moïse. The group is also demanding the recovery of the bodies of four police officers whom gang members killed more than a week ago in a shantytown known as Village of God. Eight other officers were wounded that day, including SWAT team members.

The United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti called the killings “fratricidal violence” in a tweet on Monday and said local authorities should prioritize the cohesion of Haiti National Police and find peaceful solutions.

