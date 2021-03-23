Alexa
The Latest: Bruins to return from COVID pause on Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/23 06:10
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Marc...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says the team is on schedule to return from its COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. The game also would be the first pro sporting event in Massachusetts with paying fans in the crowd since last March.

The NHL on Friday postponed two Bruins games after four more Boston players entered the COVID protocol, for a total of five. They are: David Pastrnak, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith. Games against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Tuesday were to be rescheduled.

Sweeney said the players were driven separately back to Boston from Buffalo after that game was postponed.

Assuming there are no more positive tests, the Bruins would play at the TD Garden with 12% capacity, or about 2,100 fans.

___

Updated : 2021-03-23 08:28 GMT+08:00

