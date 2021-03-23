Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sign on Staten Island roadway misspells Goethals Bridge

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 06:19
Sign on Staten Island roadway misspells Goethals Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — A road sign on Staten Island is causing some spelling confusion, switching around two letters and directing drivers to the “Geothals" Bridge, instead of the Goethals Bridge.

The misspelling on the sign, on the New Jersey-bound lanes of the Staten Island Expressway, was noted recently on social media.

It raised recollections of another storied misspelling, of New York City’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which for more than 50 years was spelled wrongly with only one “z."

New York's state Legislature voted in 2018 to fix that mistake, and the signs with the incorrectly spelled version are in the process of being replaced.

The state Department of Transportation said the Goethals Bridge mistake would be fixed in the next few days by the contractor responsible for the original error.

Updated : 2021-03-23 08:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia