Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 05:50
Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

Updated : 2021-03-23 06:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia