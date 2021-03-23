Alexa
Powell says economy recovering but Fed support still needed

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/23 04:57
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has progressed more quickly than expected, but the central bank does not intend to let up in its support efforts.

In testimony prepared for a congressional oversight hearing, Powell said that even though the recovery appears to be strengthening, there are still many pockets of weakness in the U.S. economy.

“The sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virus and by greater social distancing remain weak,” he said in his prepared remarks for a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

Powell noted that the unemployment rate is still elevated at 6.2%, a statistic that does not fully reflect the number of jobless Americans who have given up and dropped out of the labor force.

He said the Fed will “not lose sight of the millions of Americans who are still hurting, including lower-wage workers in the services sector, African Americans, Hispanics and other minority groups that have been especially hard hit.”

At its meeting last week, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0% to 0.25%. Even though it significantly raised its economic forecast, it continued to signal that its benchmark rate would remain where it is through 2023.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify Tuesday before the House panel and then testify Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee in oversight hearings that were mandated by Congress when it passed the relief legislation last year.

Updated : 2021-03-23 06:56 GMT+08:00

