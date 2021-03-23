Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Indiana women hold VCU to 32 points in 1st round of NCAAs

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 04:34
Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) lays up the ball between VCU guard Sarah Te-Biasu (0) and guard Janika Griffith-Wallace (2) during the third quarter of...
Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) goes up for a shot against VCU guard Tera Reed (24) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first...
Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-HIllary (4) drives to the basket against VCU guard Madison Hattix-Covington during the quarter of a college basketball ga...
VCU forward Samantha Robinson, center, fights for a rebound against Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary, right, and forward Aleksa Gulbe, left, durin...
Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) goes up for a shot against VCU guard Taya Robinson, left, and Samantha Robinson, behind, during the second quarter o...
Indiana head coach Teri Moren draws a play against VCU during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA to...
Indiana and VCU fight for a loose ball during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the...
VCU head coach Beth O'Boyle, kneeling, coaches her team against Indiana during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of t...
VCU forward Samantha Robinson (35) lays the ball up against Indiana during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the wo...

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) lays up the ball between VCU guard Sarah Te-Biasu (0) and guard Janika Griffith-Wallace (2) during the third quarter of...

Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) goes up for a shot against VCU guard Tera Reed (24) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first...

Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-HIllary (4) drives to the basket against VCU guard Madison Hattix-Covington during the quarter of a college basketball ga...

VCU forward Samantha Robinson, center, fights for a rebound against Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary, right, and forward Aleksa Gulbe, left, durin...

Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) goes up for a shot against VCU guard Taya Robinson, left, and Samantha Robinson, behind, during the second quarter o...

Indiana head coach Teri Moren draws a play against VCU during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA to...

Indiana and VCU fight for a loose ball during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the...

VCU head coach Beth O'Boyle, kneeling, coaches her team against Indiana during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of t...

VCU forward Samantha Robinson (35) lays the ball up against Indiana during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the wo...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory on Monday in the opening round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Indiana (19-5) faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round on Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Berger scored all but nine of Indiana's first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%. Mackenzie Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points.

It was Holmes' turn in the fourth, scoring six points in the opening four minutes, and the Hoosiers ran away with it during a 22-3 quarter as VCU did not make a field goal.

Holmes finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Indiana. Berger also grabbed eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe had seven points and 10 boards.

Berger was 9 of 16 from the field, Patberg 7 of 12, and Holmes 5 of 6 with the rest of their teammates going 3 of 20..

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11), which entered its second NCAA Tournament having won seven of its last eight including the Atlantic 10 championship.

AAU CONNECTION

Indiana starter Nicole Cardano-Hillary and VCU guard Madison Hattix-Covington are longtime friends, having played with-and-against each other during AAU play in Texas.

Cardano-Hillary had five points and five rebounds in 34 minutes, and Hattix-Covington was scoreless in 24 minutes.

___

More AP women’s college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Updated : 2021-03-23 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia