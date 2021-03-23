Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/23 04:23
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Gains in big technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% Monday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2%. Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all made solid gains.

Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell after trading as high as 1.74% last week. A steady rise in bond yields over the past month has been luring investors away from high-flying tech stocks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.49 points, or 0.7%, to 3,940.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.23 points, or 0.3%, to 32,371.20.

The Nasdaq rose 162.31 points, or 1.2%, to 13,377.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.70 points, or 0.9% to 2,266.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 184.52 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 2,124.72 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 489.26 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.99 points, or 14.8%.

Updated : 2021-03-23 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia