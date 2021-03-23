Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 04:21
AstraZeneca, Kanas City Southern rise; Carnival, Humana fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.99 to $51.20.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

SVB Financial Group, down $32.85 to $511.76.

The financial services company plans to publicly offer 2 million shares of stock.

Humana Inc., down $5.45 to $404.37.

The health insurer's chief financial officer, Brian Kane, is resigning in June.

Applied Materials Inc., up $4.47 to $119.33.

The chipmaking equipment maker's board of directors approved a $7.5 billion stock buyback plan.

Cubic Corp., up $5.50 to $75.20.

The electronics company received a counter offer from Singapore Technologies to rival its deal with Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital.

Carnival Corp., down $1.48 to $27.48.

The cruise line operator said Costa Cruises in Italy will remain suspended until May 1st.

Synnex Corp., up $6.66 to $109.86.

The high-tech contractor is merging with Tech Data in a deal valued at $7.2 billion.

Kansas City Southern, up $24.93 to $249.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway is buying the railroad operator for about $25 billion in a cash and stock deal.

Updated : 2021-03-23 05:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia