Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

LPGA Tour Statistics

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 03:01
LPGA Tour Statistics

Through March 21

Scoring

1, Nelly Korda, 68.500. 2 (tie), In Gee Chun and Danielle Kang, 69.000. 4, Jessica Korda, 69.083. 5, Lexi Thompson, 69.250. 6, Austin Ernst, 69.800. 7, Lydia Ko, 69.875. 8, Jennifer Kupcho, 70.125. 9, 2 tied with 70.250.

Driving Distance

1, Bianca Pagdanganan, 283.071. 2, Anne van Dam, 282.173. 3, Maria Fassi, 280.610. 4, Nelly Korda, 271.963. 5, Lexi Thompson, 270.200. 6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 269.897. 7, Jessica Korda, 269.489. 8, Brooke M. Henderson, 266.784. 9, Linnea Strom, 266.539. 10, Alana Uriell, 265.538.

Greens in Regulation

1, Sei Young Kim, 77.60%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 77.30%. 3, Carlota Ciganda, 73.90%. 4, Nelly Korda, 73.60%. 5, Lexi Thompson, 73.10%. 6, Danielle Kang, 72.20%. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 72.10%. 8, Ally Ewing, 71.90%. 9, Mina Harigae, 71.60%. 10, Esther Henseleit, 71.50%.

Putts per GIR

1, Sei Young Kim, 1.734. 2, Inbee Park, 1.758. 3 (tie), Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, 1.768. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.771. 6, Jennifer Song, 1.774. 7, Dottie Ardina, 1.776. 8, Su Oh, 1.780. 9, Leona Maguire, 1.784. 10, Nasa Hataoka, 1.785.

Birdies

1, Nelly Korda, 59. 2, Jessica Korda, 57. 3, In Gee Chun, 55. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 51. 5, Lexi Thompson, 48. 6 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sophia Popov, 45. 8, Georgia Hall, 43. 9, Cheyenne Knight, 42. 10, 3 tied with 40.

Eagles

1, Maria Fassi, 8. 2, Anne van Dam, 7. 3, Perrine Delacour, 6. 4, 9 tied with 5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Minjee Lee, 69.14%. 2, Klara Spilkova, 68.89%. 3, Lydia Ko, 68.25%. 4, Hannah Green, 65.79%. 5, Brittany Lang, 65.57%. 6, Sei Young Kim, 61.29%. 7, Dottie Ardina, 60.47%. 8, 3 tied with 60.00%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Sei Young Kim, 71.43%. 2, Brooke M. Henderson, 62.16%. 3, Marina Alex, 61.54%. 4, Danielle Kang, 61.22%. 5, Minjee Lee, 59.02%. 6, Nelly Korda, 58.54%. 7, Carlota Ciganda, 58.14%. 8, Inbee Park, 57.78%. 9, Nasa Hataoka, 57.45%. 10, Lydia Ko, 55.32%.

Updated : 2021-03-23 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia