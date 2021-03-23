Arkansas lawmakers send transgender sports ban to governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Monday approved banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, the latest state to advance the prohibition despite warnings of the devastating impact it could have on trans youth.

The majority-Republican House voted 75-18 in favor of the ban, sending it to GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the measure.

Republicans in at least 20 state legislatures have been pushing for similar bans this year. Mississippi's governor signed a prohibition into law earlier this month. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had initially said she would sign similar legislation sent to her but has since pushed for changing it to exclude college sports.

Only one state, Idaho, has enacted a law curtailing trans students’ sports participation, and that 2020 measure is blocked by a court ruling as a lawsuit plays out.

Arkansas' proposal applies to K-12 and collegiate sports teams.

The measure is the latest bill targeting transgender people to advance in Arkansas' Legislature. Lawmakers last week sent Hutchinson a bill that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections. Another bill that would ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for minors is also pending in the Legislature.

The bills are also winning favor while a hate crimes measure backed by Hutchinson has stalled in the Legislature due to resistance from conservatives. The bill would impose additional penalties for committing a crime against someone because of their characteristics, including their gender identity or sexual orientation.