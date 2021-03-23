New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|132.10
|Up
|1.05
|May
|129.00
|130.45
|126.90
|130.10
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|131.05
|132.45
|128.95
|132.10
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|132.90
|134.30
|130.85
|134.00
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|135.00
|136.25
|133.00
|136.10
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|136.85
|138.05
|134.85
|137.90
|Up
|1.00
|May
|137.55
|138.65
|136.10
|138.65
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|138.10
|139.15
|136.60
|139.15
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|138.45
|139.40
|136.90
|139.40
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|138.00
|139.80
|137.10
|139.80
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|140.50
|Up
|.75
|May
|141.05
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|141.60
|Up
|.70
|Sep
|142.05
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|142.65
|Up
|.80