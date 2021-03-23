Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 03:17
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 132.10 Up 1.05
May 129.00 130.45 126.90 130.10 Up 1.10
Jul 131.05 132.45 128.95 132.10 Up 1.05
Sep 132.90 134.30 130.85 134.00 Up 1.05
Dec 135.00 136.25 133.00 136.10 Up 1.05
Mar 136.85 138.05 134.85 137.90 Up 1.00
May 137.55 138.65 136.10 138.65 Up .90
Jul 138.10 139.15 136.60 139.15 Up .90
Sep 138.45 139.40 136.90 139.40 Up .80
Dec 138.00 139.80 137.10 139.80 Up .75
Mar 140.50 Up .75
May 141.05 Up .70
Jul 141.60 Up .70
Sep 142.05 Up .80
Dec 142.65 Up .80

Updated : 2021-03-23 05:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia