Irving to miss Nets' road trip to tend to family matter

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 02:20
Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto defends against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) as Wizards forward Garrison Mathews (24) looks on during the ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss the Brooklyn Nets' three-game road trip this week while dealing with a family matter.

The Nets said Monday that Irving would not accompany the team for games Tuesday at Portland, Wednesday at Utah or Friday at Detroit.

Brooklyn has already been playing without fellow All-Star Kevin Durant because of a strained left hamstring but has won 15 of its last 17 games.

Irving missed seven games in January after leaving the team for personal reasons. He didn't specify the reason for that absence, though he did say there was “family and personal stuff” going on.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 03:56 GMT+08:00

