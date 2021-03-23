Western allies exchange sanction salvos with China over Xinjiang

Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left), National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after session of US-China talks in Alaska on March 19, 2021. (AP pho... Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left), National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after session of US-China talks in Alaska on March 19, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acting in concert, the U.S., U.K., Canada, and E.U. on Monday (March 22) announced sanctions on Chinese officials with connections to the ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which many now regard as a genocide, and China quickly retaliated with sanctions of its own.

The U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) placed sanctions on Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, and Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, for their involvement in the persecution of Muslim minorities in the western region. "Chinese authorities will continue to face consequences as long as atrocities occur in Xinjiang," OFAC Director Andrea Gacki stated.

The U.K., Canada, and the E.U. slapped sanctions on these and two other top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials in Xinjiang, as well as on the quasi-military Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, which is believed to be relying on forced labor for its cotton production. "The evidence of widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang cannot be ignored — including mass detention and surveillance, reports of torture and forced sterilization," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated, adding that the U.K. and its allies have mounted a coordinated response to hold the perpetrators responsible.

The administrations of former U.S. President Trump and President Biden as well as the Canadian Parliament have said China's actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide. The British House of Commons is poised to vote on an amendment to the trade bill that would bar the U.K. from entering into a bilateral trade deal with any country its courts determine is committing that crime.

As for the E.U., Monday marked the first time the 27-member bloc had leveled sanctions against China since the Tiananmen Square Massacre 0f 1989.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs fired back, announcing sanctions on 10 European figures and four entities that "severely harm China's sovereignty and maliciously spread lies and disinformation." The ministry went on to chide the E.U. for "lecturing others on human rights and interfering in their internal affairs," telling the bloc to "reflect on itself, face squarely the severity of its mistake and redress it."

The individuals include seven politicians: Five members of European Parliament (MEP) as well as Dutch, Belgian, and Lithuanian national legislators. Two scholars were also named: Swedish National China Centre Director Bjorn Jerden and German anthropologist Adrian Zenz, who in 2019 published a widely cited report detailing the Xinjiang internment camps believed to house over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

The four "entities" now subject to Chinese sanctions are the Political and Security Council of the E.U., the Subcommittee on Human Rights of the E.U. Parliament, and two think thanks: Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies and Denmark's Alliance of Democracies Foundation.

China's move was met with a mix of criticism and amusement among European officials, with one of the sanctioned MEPs, Reinhard Butikofer, tweeting "I might get onto the Honour Roll! What will they want to do to me? Freeze my assets in China?" The German legislator later pointed out that while he is now prevented from visiting China, Hong Kong, or Macau, Taiwan is still a viable option.

The Chinese leadership has let me know that I will not be allowed to visit the mainland, Hong Kong or Macao. But then there is Taiwan. :-) — Reinhard Bütikofer (@bueti) March 22, 2021

The tit-for-tat follows the signing of a major investment deal with the E.U in December. The deal has yet to be ratified by the European Parliament, however, and China's blacklisting of five of its members is likely to stoke further opposition to the deal, seen by some as a legacy-securing project of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In the agreement, Beijing gave Brussels assurances on issues that have long been sources of tension between the two sides, pledging to allow European investors more access to the Chinese market, to operate with more transparency with regard to government subsidies for Chinese firms, and to roll back discriminatory practices, such as forced technology transfers as a precondition of market access.

China also pledged for the first time to "pursue ratification" of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) conventions on forced labor, an issue drawing ever-more attention amid evidence that hundreds of thousands of Muslims have been pressed into picking cotton in Xinjiang, which produces about one-fifth of the world's cotton.

Butikofer, who also chairs the E.U. Parliament's China Delegation, told Taiwan News in a January interview that Beijing's pledge to "pursue ratification" of the ILO forced labor conventions is so much "hot air." He went on, "You promised to ratify. Maybe we will wait without ratification and see what you do."