Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American defender Chris Gloster signs with New York City

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 23:28
American defender Chris Gloster signs with New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — American defender Chris Gloster has been signed by Major League Soccer's New York City from PSV Eindhoven's youth system.

The 20-year-old agreed Monday to a three-year contract that includes two options. NYCFC obtained his MLS homegrown priority rights from the New York Red Bulls in Monday for $100,000 in general allocation money plus $300,000 in conditional general allocation money that depends on specified benchmarks being met during his MLS contract.

Gloster is from Montclair, New Jersey, and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. He appeared in 22 games for PSV's reserve team in the second tier after 16 games with Hannover's reserve team in the German fourth tier. He joined NYCFC in training in Florida last week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia