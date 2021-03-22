Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Leipzig signs French defender Simakan from Strasbourg

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 22:29
Leipzig signs French defender Simakan from Strasbourg

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed French defender Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg on Monday for the German club’s third reinforcement for next season.

The 20-year-old central defender signed a deal effective from July 1 to the summer of 2026, Leipzig said in a statement.

The club had already signed Croatian central defender Joško Gvardiol from Dinamo Zagreb, who along with Simakan will help fill the gap left by Dayot Upamecano’s departure for Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse is making use of a 42.5 million euro ($50.5 million) buyout clause in the 22-year-old’s contract at Leipzig.

Leipzig is reportedly paying between 15 and 17 million euros ($18-20 million) for Simakan.

The Bundesliga club has also already signed promising Dutch forward Brian Brobbey on a free transfer from Ajax for next season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia