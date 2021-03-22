Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72
Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105
N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79
New Jersey 29 11 14 4 26 71 90
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 115 73
Florida 31 20 7 4 44 105 88
Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78
Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103
Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106
Nashville 32 14 17 1 29 77 103
Dallas 28 10 10 8 28 80 75
Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 29 21 7 1 43 95 66
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65
Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75
St. Louis 31 16 10 5 37 96 99
Los Angeles 30 13 11 6 32 88 84
Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92
San Jose 29 11 14 4 26 83 103
Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 31 18 11 2 38 100 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111
Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-22 23:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup