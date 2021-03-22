All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|92
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|20
|8
|4
|44
|96
|72
|Pittsburgh
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|100
|88
|Boston
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|77
|66
|Philadelphia
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|93
|105
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|89
|79
|New Jersey
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|71
|90
|Buffalo
|29
|6
|19
|4
|16
|61
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|6
|2
|48
|115
|73
|Florida
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|105
|88
|Carolina
|30
|20
|7
|3
|43
|101
|78
|Columbus
|32
|13
|12
|7
|33
|86
|103
|Chicago
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|95
|106
|Nashville
|32
|14
|17
|1
|29
|77
|103
|Dallas
|28
|10
|10
|8
|28
|80
|75
|Detroit
|32
|10
|18
|4
|24
|71
|104
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|66
|Colorado
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|97
|65
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|87
|75
|St. Louis
|31
|16
|10
|5
|37
|96
|99
|Los Angeles
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|88
|84
|Arizona
|31
|13
|13
|5
|31
|77
|92
|San Jose
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|83
|103
|Anaheim
|32
|9
|17
|6
|24
|71
|110
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|32
|20
|10
|2
|42
|107
|83
|Edmonton
|34
|21
|13
|0
|42
|116
|97
|Winnipeg
|31
|18
|11
|2
|38
|100
|91
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|99
|111
|Calgary
|32
|15
|14
|3
|33
|87
|97
|Ottawa
|33
|10
|20
|3
|23
|87
|130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.