All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|50
|26
|Hartford
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|27
|37
|Bridgeport
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|35
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|52
|40
|Manitoba
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|46
|46
|Stockton
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|43
|41
|Toronto
|15
|7
|7
|0
|1
|15
|47
|49
|Belleville
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|26
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|57
|31
|Texas
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|53
|47
|Grand Rapids
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|16
|38
|30
|Rockford
|15
|5
|9
|1
|0
|11
|39
|58
|Iowa
|13
|4
|7
|2
|0
|10
|35
|54
|Cleveland
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|12
|8
|2
|2
|0
|18
|40
|35
|Hershey
|14
|8
|4
|2
|0
|18
|44
|38
|WB/Scranton
|13
|5
|4
|3
|1
|14
|40
|44
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Rochester
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|35
|32
|Syracuse
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|32
|Binghamton
|12
|3
|5
|3
|1
|10
|33
|47
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|15
|13
|2
|0
|0
|26
|53
|27
|Bakersfield
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|61
|45
|San Diego
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|55
|64
|San Jose
|16
|6
|6
|4
|0
|16
|44
|53
|Colorado
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|38
|44
|Tucson
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|45
|55
|Ontario
|19
|6
|11
|2
|0
|14
|61
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Henderson 4, San Jose 0
Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 4
Hershey 3, Binghamton 2
Laval 4, Stockton 1
Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4
Iowa 5, Rockford 3
San Diego 4, Tucson 2
Stockton at Henderson, ppd
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.