Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26
Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 16 11 4 1 0 23 52 40
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 13 7 5 1 0 15 43 41
Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49
Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47
Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30
Rockford 15 5 9 1 0 11 39 58
Iowa 13 4 7 2 0 10 35 54
Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 2 0 18 40 35
Hershey 14 8 4 2 0 18 44 38
WB/Scranton 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 15 13 2 0 0 26 53 27
Bakersfield 17 10 6 0 1 21 61 45
San Diego 20 10 10 0 0 20 55 64
San Jose 16 6 6 4 0 16 44 53
Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44
Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55
Ontario 19 6 11 2 0 14 61 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Henderson 4, San Jose 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hershey 3, Binghamton 2

Laval 4, Stockton 1

Ontario 5, Bakersfield 4

Iowa 5, Rockford 3

San Diego 4, Tucson 2

Stockton at Henderson, ppd

Monday's Games

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-22 23:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup