ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|26
|9
|0
|2
|54
|137
|92
|Indy
|36
|24
|10
|2
|0
|50
|117
|98
|Orlando
|35
|19
|12
|3
|1
|42
|102
|103
|Greenville
|37
|16
|11
|8
|2
|42
|106
|115
|South Carolina
|35
|15
|12
|6
|2
|38
|98
|108
|Jacksonville
|33
|14
|14
|2
|3
|33
|80
|94
|Wheeling
|35
|9
|21
|5
|0
|23
|98
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|17
|10
|4
|2
|1
|23
|54
|42
|Wichita
|38
|23
|10
|4
|1
|51
|115
|101
|Allen
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|44
|114
|94
|Utah
|36
|15
|12
|4
|5
|39
|107
|125
|Tulsa
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|83
|93
|Kansas City
|35
|14
|13
|6
|2
|36
|93
|103
|Rapid City
|39
|18
|18
|2
|1
|39
|115
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Florida 5, Greenville 1
South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 2
Wichita 6, Wheeling 4
Kansas City 6, Indy 3
Tulsa 5, Allen 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled