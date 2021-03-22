Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 37 26 9 0 2 54 137 92
Indy 36 24 10 2 0 50 117 98
Orlando 35 19 12 3 1 42 102 103
Greenville 37 16 11 8 2 42 106 115
South Carolina 35 15 12 6 2 38 98 108
Jacksonville 33 14 14 2 3 33 80 94
Wheeling 35 9 21 5 0 23 98 125
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 17 10 4 2 1 23 54 42
Wichita 38 23 10 4 1 51 115 101
Allen 34 21 11 2 0 44 114 94
Utah 36 15 12 4 5 39 107 125
Tulsa 37 18 16 2 1 39 83 93
Kansas City 35 14 13 6 2 36 93 103
Rapid City 39 18 18 2 1 39 115 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Florida 5, Greenville 1

South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 2

Wichita 6, Wheeling 4

Kansas City 6, Indy 3

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-03-22 23:15 GMT+08:00

