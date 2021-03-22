All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92 10-4-2 10-3-2 8-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72 13-1-2 7-7-2 8-2-0 Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88 12-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 7-3-1 9-5-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105 7-5-2 8-6-1 4-6-0 N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79 6-6-3 7-7-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 29 11 14 4 26 71 90 4-11-2 7-3-2 4-4-2 Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101 2-11-2 4-8-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 115 73 13-2-0 10-4-2 7-2-1 Florida 31 20 7 4 44 105 88 10-4-3 10-3-1 7-3-0 Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78 10-1-3 10-6-0 7-1-2 Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103 7-5-5 6-7-2 5-3-2 Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106 7-4-2 7-9-3 3-6-1 Nashville 32 14 17 1 29 77 103 7-7-0 7-10-1 4-5-1 Dallas 28 10 10 8 28 80 75 6-4-6 4-6-2 4-2-4 Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104 7-8-3 3-10-1 4-5-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 29 21 7 1 43 95 66 12-2-1 9-5-0 7-3-0 Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65 12-4-1 7-4-1 8-1-1 Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75 10-3-0 8-7-1 6-4-0 St. Louis 31 16 10 5 37 96 99 4-7-3 12-3-2 5-2-3 Los Angeles 30 13 11 6 32 88 84 6-4-4 7-7-2 4-4-2 Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92 7-7-3 6-6-2 4-4-2 San Jose 29 11 14 4 26 83 103 3-6-2 8-8-2 3-5-2 Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110 5-11-3 4-6-3 3-6-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83 11-6-1 9-4-1 4-6-0 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 12-8-0 9-5-0 7-3-0 Winnipeg 31 18 11 2 38 100 91 10-5-1 8-6-1 5-4-1 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 6-5-2 8-3-7 4-2-4 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111 9-7-2 7-9-1 7-2-1 Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97 8-5-1 7-9-2 5-4-1 Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130 6-6-3 4-14-0 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.