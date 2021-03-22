THROUGH MARCH 21
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|25
|1480
|43
|1.74
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1449
|45
|1.86
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|22
|1305
|42
|1.93
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|27
|2.06
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|319
|11
|2.07
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|605
|21
|2.08
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|11
|655
|23
|2.11
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|10
|612
|22
|2.16
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|48
|2.17
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|13
|784
|29
|2.22
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|807
|30
|2.23
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|38
|2.29
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|16
|899
|35
|2.34
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|11
|666
|26
|2.34
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|2.39
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|17
|1005
|41
|2.45
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1449
|20
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|25
|1480
|18
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|22
|1305
|16
|6
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1418
|13
|9
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1360
|13
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|13
|6
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|22
|1286
|13
|5
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|23
|1376
|12
|10
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|22
|1281
|12
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1278
|12
|8
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|18
|1092
|12
|4
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|17
|1029
|12
|4
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|12
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|16
|899
|11
|3
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|22
|1277
|10
|7
|4
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|21
|1277
|10
|7
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|20
|1215
|10
|5
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|19
|1062
|9
|10
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|23
|1291
|8
|9
|5
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|21
|1132
|8
|11
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|20
|1065
|8
|7
|3
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|8
|6
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|17
|921
|8
|6
|2
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|13
|784
|8
|3
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1449
|45
|629
|.933
|20
|3
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|22
|1305
|42
|569
|.931
|16
|6
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|25
|1480
|43
|565
|.929
|18
|7
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|17
|1005
|41
|513
|.926
|6
|6
|4
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|10
|612
|22
|275
|.926
|6
|2
|2
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|13
|784
|29
|355
|.924
|8
|3
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|48
|579
|.923
|13
|6
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|142
|.922
|3
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|16
|899
|35
|411
|.922
|11
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|27
|316
|.921
|7
|4
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|38
|443
|.921
|12
|5
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|23
|1376
|61
|711
|.921
|12
|10
|1
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|11
|666
|26
|298
|.920
|4
|3
|4
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|11
|655
|23
|261
|.919
|7
|3
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|319
|11
|123
|.918
|2
|1
|1
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|43
|480
|.918
|8
|6
|0
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|10
|603
|26
|290
|.918
|3
|4
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|25
|1480
|5
|18
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|22
|1305
|4
|16
|6
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1449
|3
|20
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|3
|13
|6
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|23
|1312
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|16
|895
|3
|6
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1278
|2
|12
|8
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|2
|12
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|16
|899
|2
|11
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|2
|7
|4
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|13
|747
|2
|6
|5
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|14
|686
|2
|7
|4
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|677
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|605
|2
|7
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|10
|603
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|4
|239
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0