Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Putin to get coronavirus vaccine shot in Russia on Tuesday

By Associated Press
2021/03/22 21:05
In this photo made available on Sunday, March 21, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin drinks during a break in a taiga forest in Russia's Siberian ...

In this photo made available on Sunday, March 21, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin drinks during a break in a taiga forest in Russia's Siberian ...

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said he will get a coronavirus vaccine shot on Tuesday, months after widespread vaccination has started in Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with government officials on Monday, Putin said he will get his shot “tomorrow,” without specifying which vaccine out of three approved for use in Russia he will take.

According to the Russian president, over 6 million people in Russia have already received at least one shot, and over 4 million have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Widespread vaccination with the domestically developed Sputnik V shot started in Russia in December, but has so far been going slower compared to many other countries.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2021-03-22 23:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup