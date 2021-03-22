Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak

Mt. Sanjiaolun is also known as "Matcha Mountain." (Taiwan News, George Liao photo) Mt. Sanjiaolun is also known as "Matcha Mountain." (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman went missing on her way to Mt. Sanjiaolun in Jiaoxi Township, Yilan County, on Saturday morning (March 20), and the search for her is still ongoing.

Yilan County Fire Bureau on Saturday received a search request from a man surnamed Lee (李) who said his mother, surnamed Nguyen (阮), went climbing Mt. Sanjiaolun via the Marian Hiking Trail by herself at 10 a.m. and got lost near the peak, CNA reported. Lee added that although his mother was in good physical condition, she lacked sufficient mountaineering equipment, food, water, and warm clothing.

The bureau has dispatched firefighters into the mountains to search for the woman for two consecutive days. The Forest Bureau and New Taipei’s Fire Department have also joined the search mission. However, Nguyen was nowhere to be found as of Monday evening.

Yilan County Fire Bureau said the search team divided into three units after reaching the peak of Mt. Sanjiaolun on Monday. One unit went to the northwest where Nguyen last made a phone call, while another unit searched the area to the southeast.

In the afternoon, 10 more firefighters were dispatched to join the search efforts.



(CNA photo)