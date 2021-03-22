Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak

Vietnamese solo hiker disappeared near summit on Saturday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/22 21:19
Mt. Sanjiaolun is also known as "Matcha Mountain." (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)    

Mt. Sanjiaolun is also known as "Matcha Mountain." (Taiwan News, George Liao photo)    

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman went missing on her way to Mt. Sanjiaolun in Jiaoxi Township, Yilan County, on Saturday morning (March 20), and the search for her is still ongoing.

Yilan County Fire Bureau on Saturday received a search request from a man surnamed Lee (李) who said his mother, surnamed Nguyen (阮), went climbing Mt. Sanjiaolun via the Marian Hiking Trail by herself at 10 a.m. and got lost near the peak, CNA reported. Lee added that although his mother was in good physical condition, she lacked sufficient mountaineering equipment, food, water, and warm clothing.

The bureau has dispatched firefighters into the mountains to search for the woman for two consecutive days. The Forest Bureau and New Taipei’s Fire Department have also joined the search mission. However, Nguyen was nowhere to be found as of Monday evening.

Yilan County Fire Bureau said the search team divided into three units after reaching the peak of Mt. Sanjiaolun on Monday. One unit went to the northwest where Nguyen last made a phone call, while another unit searched the area to the southeast.

In the afternoon, 10 more firefighters were dispatched to join the search efforts.

Woman goes missing on Taiwan’s Sanjiaolun Peak
(CNA photo)
Sanjiaolun Peak
Jiaoxi
Nguyen
Marian Hiking Trail
Taiwan
missing

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
2021/03/22 13:25
Foreign Ministry reaffirms Taiwan's sovereignty after Chinese comment
Foreign Ministry reaffirms Taiwan's sovereignty after Chinese comment
2021/03/22 11:18
Lithuania establishes organization to promote Taiwan ties
Lithuania establishes organization to promote Taiwan ties
2021/03/22 10:55
Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts
Central Taiwan park to offer large discounts
2021/03/21 21:13
Online registration for hotel subsidy in Taiwan’s Taoyuan begins
Online registration for hotel subsidy in Taiwan’s Taoyuan begins
2021/03/21 16:20

Updated : 2021-03-22 21:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
British teacher in southern Taiwan indicted for smuggling heroin
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Taiwan's electronics giant Acer hit by record ransomware attack
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup