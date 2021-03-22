Alexa
Turkey tries to control market plunge after bank chief sacked

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/22 10:06
The Turkish lira plunged in early trading Monday, following a decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday to fire central bank governor Naci Agbal.

Erdogan's move pushed the lira down as much as 15% against the dollar from Friday. The lira recovered some of those losses on Monday to trade at around 10% lower from Friday, after Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan assured markets that Turkey was committed to free market rules and to a liberal currency exchange regime.

"There will be absolutely no move away from the free market mechanism," Elvan said in a statement.

The Istanbul stock exchange briefly paused trading on Monday morning after its main index fell by more than 6%.

What caused the plunge?

Agbal was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, who shares Erdogan's unorthodox view that high interest rates fuel inflation.

Analysts told Reuters news agency that Kavcioglu could likely reverse the interest rate rises Agbal had implemented to shore up Turkey's capital account and dwindling foreign reserves.

Foreign investors have also been rattled by what they consider as increased political control in Turkey over the market. Kavcioglu will be the third central bank chief abruptly installed by the president since mid-2019.

In a statement on Sunday, Kavcioglu tried to reassure markets that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation.

The bank "will continue to use monetary policy tools effectively in line with its main objective of achieving a permanent fall in inflation," Kavcioglu said.

jm/wmr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-03-22 20:13 GMT+08:00

